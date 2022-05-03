Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon received a $5,000 fine from the NHL's Department of Player Safety for a cross-checking incident in Game 1 against Pavel Buchnevich of the St. Louis Blues.

After the two players collided and fell to the ice while chasing a puck late in the third period, Spurgeon used a two-handed cross-check to slash the back of Buchnevich's prone left leg, just above the ankle. Buchnevich did not appear to be hurt on the play and Spurgeon was assessed a two-minute minor for cross-checking.

“It’s something I'm not really proud of. Something I don't usually do and just got a little frustrated and I’m happy he's alright. But that's something I usually don't do and not the player I am. So I'm not very happy with myself to say the least," Spurgeon said Tuesday via The Athletic's Michael Russo.

The fine was the maximum allowable under the CBA for Spurgeon, who is signed through 2026-27 at a cap hit $7.575 million.

St. Louis won the game 4-0 to take a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference series.