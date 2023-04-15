Minnesota Wild forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Oscar Sundqvist skated for the first time since their injuries.

After the game, #mnwild coach Dean Evason said Joel Eriksson Ek and Oskar Sundqvist will be evaluated and the team will figure out where they're at tomorrow. Both have lower-body injuries. — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) April 7, 2023

Eriksson Ek and Sundqvist were both injured during the Wild's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 6 with lower-body injuries and missed the remainder of the regular season.

Eriksson Ek, 26, registered 23 goals and 61 points in 78 games this season.

Sundqvist, 29, was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

The 6-foot-3 forward recorded three goals and seven points in 15 games since joining the Wild and has 10 goals and 28 point sin 67 games split between the Wild and Red Wings.

Minnesota is set to begin Round 1 of the NHL Playoffs on Monday against the Dallas Stars