Minnesota Wild defenceman John Klingberg did not practice with the team due to a lower-body injury, according to head coach Dean Evason.

Klingberg, 30, sustained the injury during Saturday's practice and his status for Game 1 against the Dallas Stars is questionable for Monday.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman was acquired by the Wild at the trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks for forward Nikita Nesterenko, defenceman Andrej Sustr, and a draft pick.

Klingberg has two goals and nine points in 17 games since joining the Wild and has 10 goals and 33 points in 67 games this season.

Drafted 131st overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2010 NHL Draft, Klingberg has 81 goals and 407 points in 619 career games split between the Stars, Ducks, and Wild.

The Gothenburg, Sweden native is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.