The Minnesota Wild will be without the services of winger Kirill Kaprizov for three to four weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced Thursday.

Kaprizov, 25, was injured in the third period of the team's 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

A two-time All-Star, Kaprizov got tangled with Jets defenceman Logan Stanley, who fell on top of him. He left the game and did not return.

"Well, [Kaprizov] stopped and I tried to finish my check on him,” Stanley said after the game. “Then I just fell on top of him...I wasn’t expecting him to go down. It’s just an unfortunate play.”

A native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Kaprizov is in his third NHL season. The 2021 Calder Trophy winner as the NHL's rookie of the year has 39 goals and 34 assists in 69 games this season.

The Wild sit on 81 points through 65 games, tied atop the Central Division with the Dallas Stars.

The team returns to action on Saturday with a visit to the San Jose Sharks.