Wild's Foligno to have hearing for kneeing Lowry in the head

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety after kneeing Adam Lowry of the Winnipeg Jets in the head in Tuesday's 2-0 loss.

In their second fight of the night at 11:06 of the third period, Foligno appeared to knee Lowry in the head after he fell to the ice. Both players were given five minutes for fighting while Foligno received an extra two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Maybe I got my leg in there or something, but that was just me kind of ticked-off and trying to get at him,” Foligno said. “There was no intent to, you know, not throw with your fist or use another body part in there.”

It was Foligno's first game back after missing the previous two with an upper-body injury.