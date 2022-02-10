Should Foligno be suspended for kneeing Lowry in the head during a fight?

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno has been suspended for two games for kneeing Adam Lowry of the Winnipeg Jets.

The incident occurred in the third period of the Jets' 2-0 win over the Wild on Tuesday. In their second fight of the night at 11:06 of the third, Foligno appeared to knee Lowry in the head after he fell to the ice. Both players were given five minutes for fighting while Foligno received an extra two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno has been suspended for two games for Kneeing Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry. https://t.co/ojhABbVkOu — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 10, 2022

“Maybe I got my leg in there or something, but that was just me kind of ticked-off and trying to get at him,” Foligno said. “There was no intent to, you know, not throw with your fist or use another body part in there.”

It was Foligno's first game back after missing the previous two with an upper-body injury.

The 30-year-old has 17 goals and 27 points in 40 games this season.