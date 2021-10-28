The Minnesota Wild placed forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick in the NHL COVID-19 Protocol Thursday.

To fill space on the roster, the team recalled forwards Connor Dewar, Kyle Rau and defenceman Jon Lizotte from the AHL's Iowa Wild.

Zuccarello, 34, has three goals and seven points in six games with the Wild this season. He posted 11 goals and 35 points in 42 games last season.

Pitlick was claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators earlier this month and has one assist in one game with the Wild this season.