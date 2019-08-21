Sens acquire Callahan from Bolts for Condon; Wild fire GM Fenton after one year

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced Wednesday that the team has re-signed forward Joel Eriksson Ek to a two-year, $2.97 million contract.

Eriksson Ek, 22, recorded seven goals and 14 points in 58 games with the Wild last season. He also registered nine points in nine games with the AHL's Iowa Wild in 2018-19.

In total, the Swede has 16 goals and 37 points in 148 NHL games, appearing in eight Stanley Cup playoff games.

He was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) at the 2015 NHL Draft.