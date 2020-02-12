Insider Trading: Coyotes want to keep Hall; Wild listening on Dumba, Brodin

Minnesota Wild defenceman Mathew Dumba has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves.

Minnesota’s Matt Dumba has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Slashing Vegas’ Ryan Reaves. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 12, 2020

The incident happened in the middle of the first period of Tuesday's game between the Wild and Golden Knights. Dumba took a hit from Reaves earlier in the period, with the Wild defenceman later responding with a slash to Reaves' groin area.

In 56 games this season, Dumba has four goals and 19 points. The Wild are currently fourth in the Western Conference wild-card standings.