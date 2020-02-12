1h ago
Wild's Dumba fined $5K for slashing
Minnesota Wild defenceman Mathew Dumba has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident happened in the middle of the first period of Tuesday's game between the Wild and Golden Knights. Dumba took a hit from Reaves earlier in the period, with the Wild defenceman later responding with a slash to Reaves' groin area.
In 56 games this season, Dumba has four goals and 19 points. The Wild are currently fourth in the Western Conference wild-card standings.