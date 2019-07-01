The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Mats Zuccarello to a five-year, $30 million contract.

The 31-year-old scored 12 goals and recorded 40 points for the New York Rangers and Dallas Stars this past season.

He was traded to the Stars from the Rangers on Feb. 23 for two drafts pick. In his first game with the stars he suffered an injury that kept him out until the final game of the regular season when he returned and played in 13 playoff games registering 11 points.

He is coming off of a four-year, $18 million contract.

The Norwegian has 114 goals and 355 points in 511 career NHL games.