The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Mitchell Chaffee to a two-year, entry-level contract starting in the 2020-21 season.

Ranked No. 5 on TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli's list of top undrafted NCAA free agents, Chaffee recorded 29 points in 30 games in his junior season at the University of Massachusetts.

In 103 career NCAA games, all with UMass, Chaffee recorded 47 goals and 95 points.

The 22-year-old served as co-captain and won the Herb Gallagher Award as best forward as voted by the New England College Hockey Writers in 2019. Chaffee won the Hockey East scoring title, and was named a first-team All-American.

Prior to his NCAA career, Chaffee spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League, registering 29 points in 103 games with Bloomington and Fargo.