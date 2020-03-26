Dreger: If NHL returns, not unreasonable that games could be played into September

The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Hunter Jones to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Jones, 19, went 31-14-3 with a .913 save percentage and a 2.75 goals-against average in 49 games this season with Peterborough Petes. He was named OHL goaltender of the month in October and played for Team OHL at the 2019 CIBC Canada-Russia Series.

Over three seasons in the OHL, all with Peterborough, Jones owns a career record of 62-47-7 with a 3.31 GAA, a .901 SV% and seven shutouts in 121 games.

He was selected in the second round (59th overall) at the 2019 NHL Draft by the Wild.