SEATTLE (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored 3:26 into overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

Roope Hintz, Mason Marchment and Joe Pavelski also scored for Dallas, which has won five of the last six. Jake Oettinger had 28 saves.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato scored, and Vince Dunn had two assists for the Kraken, who lost two in a row. Phillip Grubauer stopped 22 shots.

After a scoreless first period, the Stars broke at 4:51 of the second with Hintz’s 32nd goal of the season. The score was set up by a rebound off Grubauer toward the left circle, and Esa Lindell fired a cross-ice pass to Hintz in the right circle, leaving an open net as Grubauer couldn’t dive back across the crease in time.

The Kraken evened the score less than three minutes later, as Dunn fired a shot from near the blue line that was deflected by Matty Beniers and Eberle in front of the net. Beniers was initially given credit for the score, but it was later changed to Eberle. It was Eberle's 15th.

Dallas regained the lead about midway through the second period. After the Stars won a faceoff in their offensive zone, Marchment deflected Ryan Suter’s shot past Grubauer for his 12th.

Donato tied the game again at 2-2 midway through the third period with his 13th goal.

The Kraken took the lead when Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal with 3:25 left, but Pavelski tied it 3-3 with just over a minute left as he took advantage after Grubauer lost his stick in a flurry of activity in front of the net.

NOTES

Seattle's Jamie Oleksiak appeared in his 500th career game. Oleksiak was drafted in the first round by Dallas in 2011 and played 286 games for the Stars. He is the 123rd player in NHL history to play his 500th game against a former team. ... Dunn extended his point streak to nine games. That ties his career high and Seattle’s team record that he set earlier this season. Dunn is the first defenseman to have two separate nine-game point streaks in the same season since Mike Green did for Washington in 2009-2010. ... Hintz extended his point streak to eight games, the second-longest in his career.

UP NEXT

The teams play again in Seattle on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports