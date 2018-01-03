The Chicago Bulls have listed forward Nikola Mirotic as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors due to a back strain.

The 26-year-old leads the team with 18.3 points per game, and since his return to the lineup on December 8 the Bulls have gone 10-4.

Mirotic missed the first 23 games of the season with a broken jaw that occured after being punched by teammate Bobby Portis during a pre-season practice.

The Raptors are 2-0 against the Bulls this season but Mirotic has been out for both games.