The Chicago Bulls have upgraded forward Nikola Mirotic's status for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors to probable.

The 6-10 2011 first-round pick was listed as questionable by the team this morning due to a back strain.

The 26-year-old leads the team with 18.3 points per game, and since his return to the lineup on December 8 the Bulls have gone 10-4.

Mirotic missed the first 23 games of the season with a broken jaw that occured after being punched by teammate Bobby Portis during a pre-season practice.

The Raptors are 2-0 against the Bulls this season but Mirotic has been out for both games.