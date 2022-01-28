Canada's Cirkunov gets new opponent for February UFC card in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Canadian middleweight Misha Cirkunov has a new opponent for a televised UFC Fight Night card Feb. 26 in Las Vegas.

Brazil's Wellington (The Prodigy) Turman is replacing the injured Makhmud Muradov of Uzbekistan.

The main event at the UFC's Apex production facility sees American Beneil Dariush, ranked third among lightweight contenders, take on No. 4 Islam Makhachev of Russia.

Turman (17-5-0) is coming off a split decision win over (Smile'n) Sam Alvey last August that improved his record in the UFC to 2-3-0.

Cirkunov (15-7-0) moved down to middleweight from light-heavyweight last time out, losing a split decision to Poland's Krzysztof Jotko in October. The 34-year-old from Toronto won his first four UFC fights but has gone 2-5-0 since.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022