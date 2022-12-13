Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach has died at the age of 61.

Leach had been admitted to hospital on Sunday for what the school called a “personal health matter.”

MSU Bulldog family, college football community mourns the death of Coach Mike Leachhttps://t.co/LzWyLyX3xM — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 13, 2022

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world," the family said in a statement. "Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

A native of Susanville, Calif., Leach had served as Bulldogs coach for the past three seasons after lengthy tenures at Texas Tech (2000 to 2009) and Washington State (2012 to 2019) and helped popularize the “Air Raid” offence.

Leach received a number of coaching accolades over his career, including winning the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2008 and twice being named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year (2015 and 2018).

Among those who became head coaches after working under Leach include TCU’s Sonny Dykes, Lincoln Riley of USC and Houston’s Dana Holgorsen.

For his career, Leach posted a mark of 158-107 with an 8-9 record in bowl games in 21 seasons. The Bulldogs are scheduled to face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl) in Tampa on Jan. 2. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will be at the helm of the team for the game.

Famously outspoken, Leach was never afraid to court controversy.

After a loss to Texas in 2007, Leach railed against the game officials in his post-game press conference, earning a $10,000 fine, the largest ever levied by the Big 12 at the time.

He was fired by the Red Raiders on Dec. 30, 2009, after he allegedly locked receiver Adam James in a closet following a concussion and later refused to apologize. The school called Leach’s refusal “a defiant act of insubordination.”

Leach would go on to deny the incident happened.

“There have been several things that have been brought to my attention on the [ESPN] ticker that’s just false,” Leach told Pete Thames, then of The New York Times. “He was never locked anywhere. At no point was he locked anywhere. At no point was there an electrical closet.”

The team’s head trainer corroborated Leach’s story with Leach accusing the player’s father, former SMU standout Craig James, then of ESPN, of using his position with the network to lobby for preferential treatment for his son.

Leach would go on to file a lawsuit against the school for wrongful termination, but it was eventually dismissed.

In the fall of 2021, Leach made waves when asked why he believed coaching turnover was so high at the collegiate level, chalking it up to “general societal mental illness.”

“I think the addiction to machines is part of it,” Leach continued. “Instead of people one, communicating with one another and then two, making their decisions based on individual thought, I think lots of people use their machines for all their decisions and I don’t think that’s necessarily very healthy.”

Leach is survived by his wife, four children and three grandchildren.