DETROIT — Mitch Garver homered and had three hits, Marwin Gonzalez matched his career high with four hits and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 Friday night.

C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz also homered for Minnesota, which is 6-1 against the Tigers this season.

Ryne Harper (1-0) got his first career win after striking out the side in the seventh inning. Blake Parker pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Joe Jimenez (2-4) took the loss, allowing two runs in the eighth inning. Jimenez is 3-7 with a 6.40 ERA since pitching in last year's All-Star Game.

Michael Pineda, activated from the injured list before the game, pitched five innings and allowed three runs and eight hits.

Detroit starter Matthew Boyd allowed three runs and nine hits in seven innings. He struck out eight with no walks but allowed two homers.

The Tigers took the lead on Brandon Dixon's first-inning sacrifice fly, but the Twins scored twice in the third.

Byron Buxton singled and moved to second when Boyd was called for a balk. Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire was ejected after arguing the call, then Boyd allowed a two-run, two-out homer to Garver.

Detroit tied it in the fourth on doubles by Miguel Cabrera and Ronny Rodriguez, and Nicholas Castellanos made it 3-2 with an RBI single in the fifth.

Cron's 14th homer made it 3-3 in the sixth, and the Twins jumped ahead against Jimenez in the eighth.

Cruz led off the inning with his ninth homer, and after Eddie Rosario lined out, Cron doubled and Gonzalez followed with his fourth hit, an RBI single that gave the Twins a 5-3 lead.

The Tigers had the tying runs in scoring position with two out in the eighth, but Dawel Lugo grounded out to pitcher Tyler Duffey.

Garver added an RBI single in the ninth.

Detroit has lost 12 of 13 at home.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: Pineda missed one start with knee tendinitis. To make room for him on the roster, the Twins sent LHP Devin Smeltzer to Triple-A Rochester.

Tigers: Because of injuries, Gardenhire is unable to use any of his starting infielders on defence. 3B Jeimer Candelario (shoulder), SS Jordy Mercer (quad strain) and 2B Josh Harrison (hamstring) are all on the injured list, while Cabrera is unable to play first base because of knee issues.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second of three games Saturday. Minnesota's Kyle Gibson (6-2, 3.75) will start against a Tigers opener that has not been announced. Nick Ramirez (1-0, 2.37) is expected to be Detroit's primary pitcher.

