SAN DIEGO — Mitch Jones scored five times as the Vancouver Warriors edged the San Diego Seals 8-7 on Friday to open the National Lacrosse League season.

Marty Dinsdale and Keegan Bal each had a goal and three assists for Vancouver (1-0), Adam Charalambides also found the back of the night.

Goalie Alex Buque made 46 saves for the win.

Tre Leclaire struck twice and added an assist for San Diego (0-1) and Dane Dobbie scored and added four assists. Mac O'Keefe, Wes Berg, Casey Jackson and Zack Greer chipped in as well.

Frank Scigliano stopped 30 shots in net for the Seals.

The Warriors went 2 for 3 on the power play and San Diego couldn't score on its three man advantages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2021.