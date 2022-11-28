DETROIT (AP) — Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 51 seconds apart in the first period, Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 17 games and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Monday night.

Rasmus Sandin also scored and Matt Murray made 38 saves for the Maple Leafs, who have won a season-high four straight and earned a point in nine consecutive games.

Moritz Seider had an early goal for Detroit, finishing a four-shot flurry, but the lead didn't last long. Matthews' wrist shot beat Ville Husso glove side a few minutes later and Nylander scored on a power play to put the Maple Leafs ahead 2-1 midway through the first period.

Marner scored to extend his point streak — one short of the franchise record — in the opening minute of the second. Sandin put Toronto up 4-1 midway through the period, chasing Husso.

Detroit's breakout goalie was pulled from a game for the first time this season after giving up four goals on 13 shots. He entered with an NHL-high three shutouts, matching his previous career total.

Alex Nedeljkovic entered in relief and stopped all 10 shots he faced for the Red Wings, who had won a season-best four consecutive games.

Midway through the third, Seider's shot was redirected by teammate Adam Erne in front to pull the Red Wings within two.

Detroit pulled Nedeljkovic late for an extra skater but couldn't score.

CHASING HISTORY

Marner's 17-game point streak is one shy of the single-season Maple Leafs record set by Darryl Sittler during the 1977-78 season and matched 12 years later by Ed Olczyk.

DUELING FANS

A lot of fans crossed the border to attend the game at Little Caesars Arena. When Detroit fans chanted, “Let's Go Red Wings," Toronto fans responded, “Go Leafs, Go!”

ONE-TIMERS

Toronto extended its point streak against Detroit to 14 games. ... The Maple Leafs closed the month 6-0 on the road.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Red Wings: Play the Buffalo Sabres at home Wednesday night.

