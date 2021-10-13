Forward Mitch Marner took part in the Toronto Maple Leafs optional skate Wednesday after leaving Tuesday's practice following a collision with teammate Wayne Simmonds.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Marner's skate went well, but ruled him a game-time decision for Wednesday's season-opener.

Sheldon Keefe said Marner’s skate went well but he’s a game-time decision tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 13, 2021

The Maple Leafs, who will open their campaign against the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday, are already without forwards Auston Matthews and Ilya Mikheyev due to injuries.

Entering his sixth season with the Maple Leafs, Marner posted 20 goals and 67 points in 55 games last season. He's averaged more than a point per game in each of the past three seasons.

The 24-year-old is in the third season of a six-year, $65.4 million contract signed with Toronto in 2019. He was selected fourth overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.