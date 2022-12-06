McLennan details what it's like facing a player on an extended point streak as a goalie

Mitch Marner extended his Toronto Maple Leafs franchise-record point streak to 20 games on Tuesday with a first period assist against the Dallas Stars.

Marner was credited with the primary assist on John Tavares’ goal at the 4:51 mark of the first period.

The 25-year-old broke the Leafs’ post-streak record on Saturday with a two-goal performance that helped him surpass Darryl Sittler (1977-78) and Eddie Olczyk (1989-90), who both put together 18-game streaks while playing in Toronto.

Marner has appeared in 27 games this season and posted 10 goals with 22 assists.