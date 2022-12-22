The Buffalo Bills announced via their Week 16 depth chart that they will be without centre Mitch Morse, who has been ruled out with a concussion he suffered against the Miami Dolphins.

Morse, 30, left the game to be evaluated for a head injury during the first half and was later ruled out.

The Austin, Tex., native has played in 11 games for the Bills this season, missing time earlier in the season due to an elbow injury. The former Kansas City Chief draft pick (49th overall in 2015) is in his fourth season with the Bills after signing with them in 2019 following four seasons with the Chiefs (2015-18).

Along with Morse, the Bills will be without defensive lineman Boogie Basham.

The 25-year-old from Roanoke,, Va., has played in 14 games, tallying two sacks and eight tackles.