The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-handed pitcher Mitch White from triple-A Buffalo as the 29th man for both games of their doubleheader with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, the team announced.

The 27-year-old from San Jose, Calif., was acquired by the Blue Jays in early August in a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that saw the Jays deal Moises Brito and Nick Frasso for White and Alex De Jesus.

White has since played in six games for the Blue Jays, posting a record of 0-4. In 25.1 innings of work, White has surrendered 35 hits, 23 runs and has has an ERA of 8.17.