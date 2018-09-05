The Calgary Stampeders may have avoided disaster with starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

The 2016 Most Outstanding Player appeared to hyperextend his knee during Monday’s Labour Day win over the Edmonton Eskimos. He was able to stay in the game with a brace, but there was some speculation whether he’d be able to go in the rematch Saturday night.

However, the 28-year-old was at practice on Wednesday and seemed like he was in good spirits.

“Every step of everyday has been feeling better,” said the quarterback. “I think it’s just the same thing as hyperextending anything. It feels stretched at first, but ultimately all the muscles and everything kicked in and did what they were supposed to do.”

Head coach Dave Dickenson was relieved as well.

“I think he might of dodged one,” Dickenson said.

Mitchell has thrown for 2,869 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions over 10 games this season.

The team said they are waiting for the MRI results on star receiver Kamar Jorden, who left Monday’s game after suffering a leg injury.

The 29-year-old is having a career season, catching 55 passes for 944 yards and six touchdowns.