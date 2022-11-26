Mitchell Duke placed a beautiful header in the top right corner, which gave the Socceroos a 1-0 lead over Tunisia at half time.

Australia would be disappointed with just a 1-0 lead after 45 minutes, as they controlled possession throughout and played a much sharper game than the Tunisian side.

The first real chance for Tunisia came on a dangerous ball in the crease in the 40th minute that found it's way to the foot of Mohamed Drager, but a great sliding tackle by Australia was enough to redirect the shot out of bounds.

Tunisia played a sloppy first half, all things considered - highlighted by a yellow card to Aissa Laidouni - but the seven fouls whistled in the first 30 minutes are an alarming number as well.

Mitchell Duke found the first goal for Australia with a brilliant header to the top-right corner of the net in the 23rd minute.

It took until the 19th minute for Tunisia to manufacture their first real scoring chance, when Issam Jebali controlled the ball downfield with pace and connected on a pass in the danger zone; however, Australia were able to redirect the ball out of play.

All Australia through the first 12 minutes, as they controlled the ball almost exclusively in the Tunisian half. Their passing in the danger zone was a little sloppy in the opening minutes though.

The Socceroos found the first genuine scoring chance after a foul was committed just outside the Tunisian crease, though the Australian side could not get a good ball on net from the chance.