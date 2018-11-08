Scianitti: Masoli is 'essentially all of Hamilton's offence'

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli are the nominees for Most Outstanding Player.

The Canadian Football League announced the West and East Division nominees for this year's player awards Thursday, with Mitchell and Masoli vying for the top honour.

Masoli was one of three Ticats players to get the East Division nod for the Player Awards. Middle linebacker Larry Dean will go up against Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill for Most Outstanding Defensive Player. And offensive guard Brandon Revenberg will go up against Blue Bombers offensive tackle Stanley Bryant for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

Ottawa Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward is nominated for two awards: Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie. He will face BC Lions kicker Ty Long for Special Teams Player and Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert for Rookie.

Most Outstanding Canadian Player nominees are Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris and Redblacks receiver Brad Sinopoli.

Coach of the Year nominees are Roughriders head coach Chris Jones and Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell.