GAMES 125-127, AUG. 20-22: ORIOLES AT JAYS

RESULT: Toronto sweeps series 3-0

RECORD: 58-69

STREAK: W3

1. Sanchez reveals cause of June finger injury

Fresh off his third rehab Monday night in Double-A, Aaron Sanchez was back in Toronto as he gets set to throw a side session Thursday in preparation for a return to the rotation on Saturday.

It’s been two months since the 26-year-old has been on a major-league mound, and on Wednesday he revealed how his mysterious California finger injury occurred.

“Still not important,” Sanchez said while sitting in the dugout prior to the matinee start against the Baltimore Orioles. “I mean, it got stuck in my suitcase and I didn’t want to say anything then because I saw Sal Perez go down with [a knee] injury [in a freak luggage accident] and I didn’t want to get laughed at, and it’s probably none of your guys’ business how it happened. It got stuck in my suitcase, the bag started falling, it happened all in a span of 30 seconds. I pulled out my finger, I said, ‘Ow.’ My finger got super fat. I pitched that day and it probably didn’t help, but it was the first time I was going to pitch in front of my family as a professional and I wanted to see what I could do. Like I said, that probably didn’t help matters, but when you’re a competitor and that’s all you know, sometimes you don’t think in situations and maybe that’s why it took two months, who knows.”

That was June 21.

Now, two months and a lot of lost innings later, Sanchez is once again simply trying to get back on a mound as another tough season comes to a close.

Since the beginning of 2017, Sanchez has made a total of 23 starts, compiling a 4.45 ERA across 115.2 innings, which is in stark contrast to his breakout 2016 season that had him emerging as one of better, young pitchers in baseball.

If all goes well when he throws on the off-day Thursday and Sanchez gets back on the mound Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, he’d be in line for potentially six or seven starts to finish out the year.

2. Pannone takes no-hitter into seventh in first start

No one knew what to expect from Thomas Pannone in his first major-league start —John Gibbons was hoping to get five innings out of the 24-year-old and “leaving with a lead” would have been an acceptable outcome — but, instead, the left-hander dazzled.

Pannone took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, finally giving up a knock when Trey Mancini slid a groundball single through the left side to lead off the frame.

Gibbons left his young hurler in there to try to navigate his way out of trouble, and he did exactly that to get through seven scoreless innings with 108 pitches.

The “crafty lefty” label is attached to Pannone, but there wasn’t much craftiness on this day as he attacked with 82 fastballs, mixed in some changeups, and only went to his breaking ball five times.

There are a lot of moving parts in the rotation right now and Gibbons didn’t rule out using six starters if need be, but Pannone has without a doubt earned a longer look.

3. Jansen’s hit streak comes to an end

Seven games into his big-league career, Danny Jansen finally went a day without a hit.

Two away from tying Jesse Barfield and Ryan Goins’ shared franchise record of eight-straight games with a hit to start a career, Jansen went 0-for-2 with a walk in Wednesday’s low-scoring affair.

Coming into the day, Jansen was slashing an impressive .381/.391/.667 with one home run and three RBI in his first six games since being recalled.

His best work Wednesday came behind the plate, helping to navigate Pannone through his fantastic outing.

4. Handful of Jays get through waivers unclaimed

After reportedly clearing waivers, outfielder Curtis Granderson and first baseman Justin Smoak are now free to be traded to any team before the end of the month.

While Granderson is expected to be on the move to a contender looking for help against right-handed pitching, it would be a surprise if Smoak, who has a club option for next season, traded.

Marco Estrada and Josh Donaldson, who can’t be put on waivers until he’s on a rehab assignment, should be next to go through the waiver process, one that isn’t out of the ordinary this time of year as teams put the majority of their rosters on revocable waivers.

The Washington Nationals trading second baseman Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday was a good reminder, however, that returns are minimal for pending free agents this time of year.

The Cubs didn’t even have to give up one of their top 30 prospects to acquire Murphy.

That does not inspire much confidence that the Jays will be able to get anything of significance in return for a banged up Donaldson.

5. Jays open 2019 season at home against Tigers

The 2019 Major League Baseball schedule was released Wednesday afternoon and the Jays will open up next March 28 at home against the Detroit Tigers.

A seven-game homestand to start the season leads into the first road trip, an eight-day, six-game sojourn through Cleveland and Boston, giving the Jays an early look at two of the best teams in the American League.

The Interleague schedule is highlighted by trips out west to San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chavez Ravine, and Denver.

Another day to circle is April 12, as a three-game series at Rogers Centre against the Tampa Bay Rays kicks off.

Doing some rudimentary math, that’s the day the Blue Jays should be able to safely call up Vladimir Guerrero Jr., while still securing an extra year of service time.

Up next: Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre

Thursday: Off day

Friday: RHP Jake Arrieta (9-8, 3.25) vs. LHP Ryan Borucki (2-3, 4.27)

Saturday: RHP Nick Pivetta (7-10, 4.66) vs. RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-5, 4.52)

Sunday: TBA vs. RHP Marco Estrada (7-9, 4.88)

VLAD JR. WATCH: Hit streaks are old hat for Vladdy Jr., but after a 3-for-4 effort Tuesday night, the 19-year-old phenom is working on another mini four-game streak, pushing his Triple-A average back up to .365 heading into play Wednesday.​