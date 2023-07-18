TORONTO — A sweep of the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks started the second half out on the right foot for the Toronto Blue Jays, but quietly they’ve been one of the best teams in baseball for close to seven weeks now.

After losing three of four in Tampa in late May, the Jays have run up a 27-16 record since, the best mark in the American League.

Canvass the Blue Jays clubhouse as they returned from the all-star break and it’s impossible to find a player or coach who doesn’t believe this club’s best baseball is ahead of them, which would be right in line with the second-half team they’ve been since returning to Toronto in the summer of 2021.

With that being said, despite playing .628 baseball for almost two months, it hasn’t felt like smooth sailing.

From Alek Manoah’s struggles and subsequent return to the inconsistency of the bats, there are reasons they’re still fighting an uphill battle in the American League East.

Here’s a look at five storylines surrounding the Jays over the next few weeks.

SIX-MAN ROTATION?

From rolling four starters and a bullpen day a month ago during Manoah’s minor-league sojourn to potentially having six MLB-calibre arms for John Schneider to juggle, things can change quickly in this sport.

Manoah, who looked solid in his pre-all-star break return in Detroit back on July 7, has worked through some mechanical issues but the jury is still out on which version of the big right-hander the Jays will get down the stretch.

You can never have too much starting pitching, but if Manoah can find the form that resembles his 2022 self, the Jays might be a week or two away from having six starters if Hyun Jin Ryu continues to cruise through his rehab assignment.

After looking sharp across five frames in his first rehab outing at Triple-A Buffalo over the weekend, the 36-year-old veteran isn’t far off and is expected to get to 80-85 pitches in his next turn for the Bisons on Friday.

Following that outing, he could conceivably return to the big leagues with 90-plus pitches in his tank, or the Jays could slow-play the situation and give him another turn or two.

The final step for Ryu has been getting his velocity all the way back to the 90-mph range. In his rehab outings, the lefty has been sitting around 87 mph.

Coming off Tommy John surgery, the free-agent-to-be has a lot to prove and has two months to showcase himself for his next contract.

That could work out very well for both Ryu and the Jays down the stretch.

Kevin Gausman, who’s been dealing with a minor oblique injury, is expected to get the ball for his first start of the second half over the weekend in Seattle.

WHERE’S THE POP?

Two years ago the Jays led baseball in home runs with a whopping 262, 21 more jacks than the next closest team.

Last year, they hit 200 bombs to sit seventh.

These days, however, the power has dried up significantly and the Jays have hit just 43 homers since June 1 — for comparison’s sake, the red-hot Atlanta Braves have hit 81 during that timeframe — to leave them in the middle of the pack when it comes to most power production numbers.

With 105 homers on the year — 16th overall in baseball — the Jays are by no means punchless, but it’s a far cry from the last couple of seasons and the production this year simply hasn’t matched the on-paper talent.

The two numbers that stand out the most are Daulton Varsho’s .365 slugging percentage, and Alejandro Kirk’s .298 mark.

The supplementary offence down in the lineup hasn’t been there at times this season and it’s turned the Jays from an elite offence into just a good one.

SECOND-HALF TEAM?

The script has been pretty similar in each of the last three seasons.

The Jays have oftentimes frustrated fans in the first half, only to play great baseball in the second half to look like a legitimate threat.

Last year, they went 42-27 after the all-star break for a .609 winning percentage.

Two years ago, they were even better, running up a 46-29 post-break record for a .613 mark.

In September/October, they’ve been even better, going 44-20 to close out the past two seasons. That’s a gaudy .688 winning percentage.

Will this season follow a similar script?

The Jays sure believe their best baseball is ahead of them, and they’ve proven they’re more than capable of getting hot when the standings matter most.

CAN THEY STAY HEALTHY?

The health of a team is mostly at the mercy of the baseball gods and this Jays club has been able to stay remarkably healthy over the first three-and-a-half months.

Other than some bumps and bruises for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a few other maladies that haven’t needed IL stints, just about every key player has managed to avoid injury so far in 2023.

Kirk and Danny Jansen both landed on the IL once, but other than that George Springer, Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman, Varsho, Whit Merrifield and the majority of the key bullpen pieces have stayed as healthy as you can possibly ask for during a long, gruelling season.

Other than piecing together some bullpen days while Manoah was in the minors, the Jays have had the good fortune of every starter avoiding the IL so far, a list that should include Gausman if he can make it back this weekend.

Merrifield called the rotation and the pitching staff in general the backbone of the team recently, and he’s not wrong.

Their 3.93 rotation ERA ranks ninth out of 30 teams.

DEADLINE DILEMMA?

It’s obviously not a question of buyer or seller for the Jays’ front office leading into the Aug. 1 trade deadline, but there’s definitely questions surrounding which areas of the roster they should earmark for improvement and just how much more they can empty out an already thin minor-league system.

While GM Ross Atkins openly mentioned rotation as a need a few weeks ago, it’s hard to envision that being the priority now.

Impact bullpen arm?

Right-handed power bat?

Bench depth?

Surprise splash that no one sees coming?

With a weird trade market bubbling across baseball due to the amount of parity now, it might be smart to expect the unexpected this year during trade season.