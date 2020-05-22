As baseball continues to wait things out along with the rest of the sports world, TSN digs into the archives to bring you a bundle of classic Montreal Expos games. Relive some of the best memories from the 36-year history of Canada’s first Major League franchise right here on TSN. On tap for today? The 1982 All-Star Game held at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, marking the first time an MLB Midsummer classic was held north of the border.

The Montreal Expos went through their share of ups and downs as a franchise from their inception in 1969 to their move to Washington, D.C. in 2005.

They began their journey as part of baseball’s 1969 expansion with 10 losing seasons but everything changed in 1979. Montreal won 95 games that season and drew over two million fans for the first time ever. Another strong 90-win campaign in 1980 preceded their first playoff appearance in 1981 where they came oh-so-close to advancing to the World Series, instead falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series in five games.

The summer after, the baseball world shined its spotlight on Montreal. MLB held its 1982 Midsummer classic at Olympic Stadium, marking the first time an MLB All-Star Game was played north of the border.

Five Expos made the roster including right-hander Steve Rogers, who started the game for the National League. The others were first baseman Al Oliver, catcher Gary Carter and outfielders Tim Raines and Andre Dawson. All in all, 18 future Hall-of-Famers were featured in front of nearly 60,000 fans.

Starting the game for the American League in his pre-closer days was Dennis Eckersley of the Boston Red Sox. Rogers gave up a run in the first inning but the NL got two back in the second on a homer by Cincinnati Reds shortstop Dave Concepcion. Rogers held firm in the second and third, while Eckersley allowed another run and departed after three innings of work. In the sixth inning with the NL leading 3-1, two Expos teamed up to extend the senior circuit’s lead when Carter knocked in Oliver with a base hit.

Things held firm over the next few innings and the National League won the contest 4-1 thanks to eight shutout innings following Rogers’ rocky first frame. Concepcion – who ended the 1982 season with just five home runs – was named Most Valuable Player for his second-inning big fly.

The Expos entered the All-Star break just one game over the .500 mark at 43-42 but surged in July to insert themselves into the playoff race. Sadly for Expos fans, the team couldn’t quite replicate their success from the season before and ended six games back of the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL East. Despite winning 94 games in 1993 and sitting in first place at the time of the strike in 1994 that eventually wiped out the entire postseason, the Expos would not return to October baseball before relocating to Washington.

Nine years later, the Toronto Blue Jays hosted their first All-Star Game at SkyDome in 1991.​