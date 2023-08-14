MLB-best Braves blast struggling Yankees

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves gave New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone “a little peek into where you're trying to get to.”

That peek revealed a concerning gap between the Braves, who own the majors' best record, and the last-place Yankees.

Max Fried allowed two runs in his first home start in more than three months, Nicky Lopez had three hits and three RBIs in a fill-in role, and the Braves beat the Yankees 11-3 on Monday night.

“Right now, they're the class of the league,” Boone said of the Braves (76-42). “Clearly, that's where you want to be.”

Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt (8-7), who gave up a career-high eight runs and nine hits in 2 1/3 innings, said the Braves were the best team he has faced.

“I faced the Rangers twice, Baltimore and Boston twice,” Schmidt said, adding that the Braves “were far above and beyond those teams.”

Eddie Rosario drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run homer, in Atlanta's 15-hit attack.

New York has lost three straight. The Yankees (60-59), who haven’t missed the playoffs since 2016, fell 5 1/2 games behind Toronto for the AL's last wild-card spot.

“I feel like we are a competent team ... but we also are on a time crunch a little bit, too,” Schmidt said. “There is time to make these games up, but we've definitely got to kick it into gear.”

Following the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker said second baseman Ozzie Albies will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain suffered in Sunday's loss at the New York Mets. Lopez filled in as Albies missed a start for the first time this season.

Fried (4-1) gave up eight hits in six-plus innings in his first home start since May 5. He returned from the 60-day injured list on Aug. 4 after missing 70 games with a left forearm strain and allowed a combined four runs in two road starts.

Lopez has a combined eight RBIs in his last two starts. He had a two-run single in the second off Schmidt before driving in another run with a single in Atlanta's four-run third.

Lopez had four hits, including a homer, and drove in five runs while also pitching a scoreless inning in relief in Atlanta's 21-3 win at the Mets in the first game of a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.

Lopez filled in for shortstop Orlando Arcia on Saturday and was needed at second base Monday night as Albies missed a start for the first time this season.

The Braves acquired Lopez from Kansas City for left-hander Taylor Hearn on July 30.

““I think he’s very happy,” Rosario, speaking through a translator, said of Lopez. ”When you get traded from an organization to a contender, I think it's very exciting for a player."

Austin Riley homered in the first inning, his 29th.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits and drove in a run for New York. Anthony Volpe's ninth-inning triple off Joe Jiménez drove in Billy McKinney, who walked as a pinch-hitter.

HOMECOMING SPOILED

Schmidt's streak of 14 consecutive starts allowing three runs or fewer ended in just two innings in his first career appearance against the Braves. Schmidt, a native of Acworth, Georgia, about 20 miles from Truist Park, grew up cheering for the Braves.

“Regardless of the homecoming, I want to go out there and give my team a chance to win and I feel I did not do that,” Schmidt said.

RILEY ON POWER SURGE

Riley's homer was his seventh in his last 10 home games. In 29 games since the All-Star break, Riley leads the majors with 21 extra-base hits and is second with 13 homers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees 1B DJ LeMahieu (right calf tightness) extended his hitting streak to seven games with a seventh-inning single in his return after missing five straight games.

UP NEXT

Boone said struggling RHP Luis Severino (2-7, 8.06) will make a traditional start, without an opener, when he faces Braves RHP Bryce Elder (8-4, 3.64) on Tuesday night. Severino followed an opener in his last appearance, allowing four runs in two-plus innings and took the loss in Wednesday's 9-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox.

