The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline and Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports the team has already signaled they could be aggressive in attempting to trade starting pitchers Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez before July 31.

Stark's report comes weeks after ESPN's Buster Olney told TSN Radio 1050 Toronto that both pitchers were available in the off-season and likely could still be acquired.

One anonymous MLB executive told Stark that the rebuilding Blue Jays may have an ideal window to sell their fans on big trades at the moment.

"They’re in the perfect place to move guys like that,” the executive said. “Their entire fan base is sold on the concept that guys like Vlad [Guerrero] and [Cavan] Biggio are their future. So they won’t even be paying attention [to those trades] because they understand they’re building around the young guys.”

Olney listed the San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers as teams that could interested in either player earlier this month.

Stroman, 28, is 3-6 this season with a 2.74 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 12 starts this season, his sixth with the Blue Jays.

Sanchez, 26, is 3-5 with a 3.75 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 12 starts this season, also his sixth in Toronto. Sanchez left his most recent start with an apparent injury, but is still listed as the team's probable starter for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

The Jays are 21-35 on the season and sit second last in the American League East.