Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred's new deal is official.

The 60-year-old Rome, NY native has agreed to a five-year extension taking Manfred through the 2024 season that was ratified on Thursday by the league's owners in Atlanta.

Official: Rob Manfred gets 5-year extension through 2024 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 15, 2018

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on the impending deal last week.

Manfred needed the assent of 16 of the 30 owners, but Nightengale reports the vote was unanimous.

The vote was indeed unanimous to give Rob Manfred extension — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 15, 2018

Manfred has been in the commissioner's office for nearly four years now, taking over from the retiring Bud Selig in January of 2015. A Harvard Law graduate, he began working with the MLB in 1987 and served as outside counsel for the owners during the 1994 strike.

In 1998, he formally joined the MLB as its executive vice president of economics and league affairs. Manfred helped spearhead the league's first drug-testing agreement with the players association and was at the front of the league's investigation into the Biogenesis scandal in 2013.

Later that year, Manfred was promoted under Selig to the position of chief operating officer at the conclusion of the season.

Manfred's tenure has been marked by his push to improve the game's pace of play, instituting a number of rules and regulations meant to increase it.

Manfred is the 10th commissioner in the league's history.