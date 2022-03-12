With the MLB lockout finally over and Opening Day set for April 7, free agency resumes as teams around the league look to finish their off-season shopping. Here were some of the rumours and moves from the opening weekend of the resumption of free agency.

Rangers, Twins make deal

We have a trade!

According to multiple reports, the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a deal that will send infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for catcher Mitch Garver and doubel-A right-hander Ronny Henriquez.

#Rangers traded Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a prospect to the #Twins for Mitch Garver. Kiner-Falefa had been a player of interest to the #Yankees to play SS. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 12, 2022

The 26-year-old Kiner-Falefa hit .271 with eight homers and 53 RBI in 158 games with the Rangers last season. He also stole 20 bases and recorded an fWAR of 2.3.

Garver, 31, broke out with 31 homers and a .995 OPS in just 93 games for the Twins in 2019 but struggled mightily in 2020, hitting just .167. He got back on track last season, hitting 13 homers and driving in 34 in 68 games