Who are the Jays targeting to replace Semien?

With the MLB lockout finally over and Opening Day set for April 7, free agency resumes as teams around the league look to finish their off-season shopping. Here are some of the rumours and moves from Wednesday, March 16.

Padres looking at Bryant

The San Diego Padres are looking into free agent third baseman Kris Bryant, among a number of other options, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Padres are looking at Kris Bryant among a number of other options. Would be interesting to start the season with Bryant at 3B and Manny Machado at SS. Rockies, others are in on KB. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 16, 2022

The Padres will be without star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for three months due to a broken wrist and could be looking to start the season with Bryant at third and Manny Machado at shortstop. Heyman says that the Colorado Rockies are also in on Bryant.

Schwarber agrees with Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly making progress on a deal with free agent outfielder Kyle Schwarber, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Phillies making progress on free agent Kyle Schwarber, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 16, 2022

Schwarber is coming off a strong 2021, slashing .266/.374/.554 with 32 homers and 71 driven over 113 games split between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox. Prior to last season, Schwarber had a combined OPS of .816 in seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

He has also been strongly linked to the Toronto Blue Jays, who acquired third baseman Matt Chapman from the Oakland Athletics earlier on Wednesday.

UPDATE: Schwarber has reportedly signed a deal with the Phillies, pending a physical, according to NBC's Jim Salisbury.

Phillies have an agreement with Kyle Schwarber, pending all the usual stuff — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) March 16, 2022

Voit on the move?

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit is expected to be moved after the team signed Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract late Tuesday night.

Luke Voit is talking about Freddie Freeman this morning, too. With the expectation that Yankees will trade him after Rizzo deal, Voit said he knows a lot of teams are interested in Freeman and that a lot of things are unsettled. Said he has no idea what’s going to happen. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 16, 2022

Voit acknowledged on Wednesday morning that many teams are interested in fellow first baseman Freddie Freeman and that a lot of things remain unsettled as free agency continues.