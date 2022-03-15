With the MLB lockout finally over and Opening Day set for April 7, free agency resumes as teams around the league look to finish their off-season shopping. Here are some of the rumours and moves from Tuesday, March 15.

Atkins hints at more additions

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins told reporters Tuesday that he expects to add another bat in some form before Opening Day.

Atkins added that he likes some of the in-house options for the Blue Jays but would be surprised if they did not add another infielder before the start of the season.

The Blue Jays have been connected to both Freddie Freeman and Kyle Schwarber, though multiple reports indicate both players are being pursued by multiple teams.

Another bidder?

Freddie Freeman's market appears red hot at the moment.

After multiple reports indicated Freeman is being pursued by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports a new team is jumping into the fold -- the San Diego Padres.

SD #Padres stay aggressive and enter bidding war for free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman https://t.co/Te0ZqWTxAX — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 15, 2022

A return to the Braves has been all but ruled out after Atlanta acquired first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. The Braves reached an eight-year contract extension with Olson earlier on Tuesday.

Freeman has spent his entire 12-year big-league career in Atlanta, winning the MVP award in 2020.

Rockies interested in Bryant?

The Colorado Rockies continue to show interest in third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Rockies are trying for Kris Bryant. Their signings thus far: Jose Iglesias $5M, Chad Kuhl $3M, Alex Colome $4.1M @harding_at_mlb had Kuhl agreement — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 15, 2022

Colorado has already brought in shortstop Jose Iglesias and pitchers Chad Kuhl and Alex Colome since the lockout ended.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Nick Groke also reported on Monday that the Rockies had interest in Bryant. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports the Bryant-to-Rockies talk is "real" but cautions that doesn't mean it will get done.

Hearing from several people that the Kris Bryant/Rockies talk is “real.” Doesn’t mean it will get done, but Colorado is taking a big swing after trading Nolan Arenado last year and presumably losing Trevor Story as a free agent this year. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 15, 2022

The 30-year-old split last season between the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants. After a disastrous 2020 season, Bryant rebounded nicely, hitting 25 home runs and slashing .265/.353/.481 in 144 games combined between the two teams.

Prior to the trade, Bryant spent seven seasons with the Cubs, winning a World Series title in 2016 as well as an MVP award and Rookie of the Year.

Blue Jays swinging big?

Speculation surrounding star first baseman Freddie Freeman drew most of the Blue Jays-related headlines on Monday, but according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Toronto is making a run at another left-handed power bat.

Heyman reports the Jays are making a "big push" for Kyle Schwarber, who is extra popular off a career season in a market where teams in the National League suddenly need extra hitters with the implementation of the universal designated hitter.

Blue Jays are making a big push for star free agent OF/DH Kyle Schwarber, who’s very popular off an outstanding season in a market where teams suddenly need extra hitters. Many teams have been trying but Toronto is among the frontrunners. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 14, 2022

Schwarber is coming off a strong 2021, slashing .266/.374/.554 with 32 homers and 71 driven over 113 games split between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox. Prior to last season, Schwarber had a combined OPS of .816 in seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers, Lamb reach deal

Infielder/outfielder Jake Lamb and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reached an agreement on a deal that will pay him $1.5 million in the majors, Heyman reports

Jake Lamb to Dodgers. $1.5M in majors. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 15, 2022

Lamb split last season between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, slashing .194/.306/.368 in 55 games combined the two teams.

The 31-year-old was an All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017, hitting 30 home runs and driving in 105.

Motorcyle days over

It was announced on Monday that shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will miss at least three months as he recovers from surgery on a fractured wrist. The injury is believed to have been suffered during the off-season and the star shortstop felt it again while ramping up in preparation for the 2022 season.

Tatis also confirmed he was in a motorcycle accident during the winter, suffering scrapes on his hand and knee.

While the exact cause of the injury is unclear, Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters Tuesday he won't be getting back on a motorcycle anytime soon.

"He's 22 years old, you have some fun, and I don't think anything was intentional here. But I think you learn from experiences and I think this is one to learn from.," Melvin told reporters.

Clevinger ready to go

San Diego Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger told reporters that he is ready to go for the start of the season, saying he feels healthier "than I ever have in my entire career."

Clevinger missed the entire 2021 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery

SD #Padres starter Mike Clevinger, who missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, says he'll be ready for the start of the season. "I feel healthier than I have in my entire career.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 15, 2022

The 31-year-old was dealt from Cleveland to the Padres in 2020 and made four starts down the stretch of the pandemic-shortened season, pitching to a 2.84 ERA.

The Jacksonville native spent the previous five seasons with Cleveland after making his big league debut in May of 2016.

Pirates add bullpen help

The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't expected to be major players in free agency but they did shell out some money Tuesday.

According to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic, the Pirates are signing right-hander Heath Hembree to a one-year, $2,125 million deal.

Per source, Pirates signed Heath Hembree for $2.125 million — RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) March 15, 2022

The Spartanburg, S.C., native split last season between the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds, pitching to a 5.59 ERA with nine saves in 58.0 innings.

Marlins with money to spend?

They aren't typically big spenders, but might the Miami Marlins throw some money around this off-season? Heyman thinks so, tweeting Kim Ng's club has money to spend this spring.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, outfielder Nick Castellanos has interest in signing with the Miami Marlins. However, that interest might not go both ways as the Marlins are not aggressively pursuing him.

Heyman reports that former CEO Derek Jeter had interest in bringing in the former Cincinnati Reds slugger -- who is a native of nearby Davie, Fla. -- but Jeter and the club went their separate ways at the end of February.

Source close to OF Nick Castellanos confirms he had great interest in signing with Marlins, but Marlins at this point not aggressively pursuing. The Davie native hit .309, 34, 100 with Reds. Jeter indeed wanted to sign him, the source said. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 15, 2022

Fish 🐠 game plan has changed. We heard yesterday that they have money and will spend it on players (but apparently, they will be different players) https://t.co/1wGf4mrRQd — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 15, 2022

Rays aiming high?

Heyman turned heads earlier this month when he reported the small-market Tampa Bay Rays had interest in free agent slugger Freddie Freeman.

But while a deal might remain unlikely, it could make sense for both sides.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Tuesday that the most of the Rays' players are young and affordable and team officials see their club as being well positioned to turn in another strong season. Rosenthal adds adding an average player might not make a whole lot of difference for the Rays, but adding someone of Freeman's calibre could have a huge impact.

Another reason for Tampa Bay's pursuit? Driving up the price for other teams in the sweepstakes. Rosenthal notes the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays remain involved. Especially when it comes to a division rival, making the winner shell out more money would make the venture worthwhile.

Rosenthal also notes the Rays have a history of pursuing high-end talents, though their success rate has not been high.