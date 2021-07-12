Player 2021 HR Career High Career Total Joey Gallo (TEX) 24 41 144 Trevor Story (COL) 11 37 145 Joey Gallo They say everything is bigger in Texas and Joey Gallo would tend to agree. In addition to being the only hitter in the field with two 40-plus home run seasons, Gallo is known for towering drives that could border on absurd in the Denver air. Gallo owns two home runs of 490 feet or more in his career, including a 495-foot game-tying ninth-inning blast three Julys ago. Gallo has never participated in the MLB Home Run Derby, but he has taken a shot at the prize – literally. While taking batting practice as a minor leaguer before the MLB Futures Game in 2014, Gallo launched a home run that broke the windshield of a pickup truck parked well beyond the outfield wall at Target Field in Minneapolis. The truck was intended to be the prize for the winner of the MLB Derby the following day. Trevor Story Like Soto, Story’s home run total of 11 isn’t going to garner too much attention. But the Rockies’ shortstop is much more than just a hometown representative. Story averaged 31 home runs over his first four big league seasons and is the only player in MLB history to hit at least one home run in each of his first four games. Only three Derby participants have won in front of their home fans but two of those have come within the last few years. Todd Frazier did it in 2015 with the Cincinnati Reds and Bryce Harper took home a memorable 2018 Derby in his final season with the Washington Nationals. Story will have his hands full with Gallo and might need the extra push his home fans are sure to give him. (3) Olson vs. (6) Mancini Olson vs. Mancini Player 2021 HR Career High Career Total Matt Olson (OAK) 21 36 124 Trey Mancini (BAL) 16 35 102 Matt Olson He might not be a household name, but Matt Olson has quietly established himself as one of baseball’s better first basemen. The A’s product is averaging 39.5 longballs adjusted for 162 games over the past two seasons and already has 21 this year playing in the pitcher-friendly Oakland Coliseum. Olson’s uppercut swing could be well tailored to getting baseballs in the air to right field with all but five of his home runs this year going to the pull side. Per Statcast, Olson ranks in the 88th percentile in average exit velocity, 95th in max exit velocity and 85th in hard hit percentage.



Oakland last had a Derby winner in 2014 when Yoenis Cespedes put his power on display in Minnesota. Trey Mancini The best story in this year’s Home Run Derby belongs to Orioles’ slugger Trey Mancini. In March of last year, a lot more than his baseball career was in question. Mancini was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer and had surgery to remove a tumour, causing him to miss all of 2020. Fast forward a little over a year later and Mancini isn’t just back, he’s thriving. Mancini is tied for top spot on the Orioles in home runs (16) and leads his team in RBI (53). He also sits in the 92nd percentile in max exit velocity. Mancini will also be auctioning off a Derby-themed NFT (non-fungible token) with the proceeds going to the Trey Mancini Foundation, a charity supporting those battling colon cancer. “This drop is extremely important to me,” he said in a statement. “Not only is it my first experience with NFTs, but the cause is near and dear to my heart.” (4) Perez vs. (5) Alonso

Perez vs. Alonso Player 2021 HR Career High Career Total Salvador Perez (KCR) 21 27 173 Pete Alonso (NYM) 17 53 86

Salvador Perez

History isn’t really on Salvador Perez’s side here. No catcher has ever won the Home Run Derby and nobody in Royals’ history has, either. Perez has never hit 30 home runs in his 10 MLB seasons, averaging an even 20 in the first seven full seasons of his career before missing all of 2019.

But Perez has found his home run stroke the last two years, with 11 in just 37 games in 2020 and 21 this season, well on pace to eclipse his career-high of 27. They’re going to all fields, too, with six hit out to right, six to centre and nine to the pull side.

According to MLB.com, Perez joined Gary Sanchez in 2019 and Javy Lopez in 2003 as the only catchers in the past 20 years with 20 or more homers at the All-Star break.

Perez also ranks in the 94th percentile in average exit velocity and 98th in hard hit percentage.

Pete Alonso

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may have stolen the spotlight at the 2019 Home Run Derby in Cleveland with records in total homers (91) and most in a single round (29) but don’t forget it was Pete Alonso who took home the title.

It’s a bit hard to believe Alonso is only a five-seed considering how high his 53-homer rookie season set the bar. The 26-year-old slugger enters the break with 17, anchoring the offence of the first-place New York Mets. He also ranks in the 99th percentile in max exit velocity and has hit all but two of his homers this season to the pull side.

Only Ken Griffey Jr. (three times), Prince Fielder (2009, 2012) and Yoenis Cespedes (2013, 2014) have won the Derby more than once and Alonso is looking to become just the third repeat winner.