Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labour deal, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality.

Players can report to Spring Training camps as early as Friday. Opening Day is expected to be April 7th, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Transactions are expected to unfreeze upon the ratification of the deal, meaning free agents can sign and trades can occur.

The players voted 26-12 in favour of the new agreement, reports Passan.

