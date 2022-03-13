With the MLB lockout finally over and Opening Day set for April 7, free agency resumes as teams around the league look to finish their off-season shopping. Here are some of the rumours and moves from the opening weekend of the resumption of free agency.

Logistical issues playing in Toronto

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters he is concerned about multiple members of the team who are not vaccinated and by extension would not be able to play in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

Yankees would miss a chunk of the middle of their order if unvaccinated players can’t play in Toronto. Red Sox would be missing many more players. https://t.co/fzNtoRIdLo — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 13, 2022

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports the Yankees would have a chunk of the middle of their order miss games north of the border. Heyman adds the Boston Red Sox would be missing "many more players."

The government of Canada requires that a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entering the country.

“The parties have agreed that any player who, as a result of such a governmental regulation is unable or ineligible to play in a championship season game (or games) due to his vaccination status will be ineligible for placement on the COVID-19 IL, but rather may be placed on the restricted list ... without pay or the accrual of credited major league service, during such period of unavailability,” according to a letter from union deputy general counsel Matt Nussbaum to MLB senior vice president Patrick Houlihan, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Red Sox eyeing Diekman?

The Boston Red Sox are strongly in the mix for free agent left-hander Jake Diekman according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. This comes after the club reached an agreement with righty Matt Strahm earlier on Sunday.

Red Sox strongly in mix for free-agent left-hander Jake Diekman, as @ChrisCotillo reported. Team reached agreement with RHP Matt Strahm earlier today, per @ByRobertMurray. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 13, 2022

The 35-year-old Diekman spent last season with the Oakland Athletics, pitching to a 3.86 ERA in 60.2 innings.

Hand, Mets poised for reunion?

Reliever Brad Hand is on the New York Mets' radar according to Heyman.

The Mets seek to add a left-hander to their righty-heavy bullpen and have also looked at Andrew Chafin as another possibility.

Brad Hand is on the Mets’ radar. Queens team seeks to add good lefty a strong righty-heavy pen. Andrew Chafin is another possibility. Not a ton of lefties out there. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 13, 2022

Hand began last season with the Washington Nationals and appeared in 41 games before being dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays. He struggled mightily in 11 games before being selected off waivers by the Mets.

He finished the season strong in New York, posting a 2.70 ERA in 13.1 innings.

Nats, Sanchez talking

The Washington National and starter Anibal Sanchez have had cursory discussions about a potential return to D.C., according to the Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty.

Sources: The Nationals and starter Aníbal Sánchez have had at least cursory discussions about a reunion. Will continue to track it. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) March 13, 2022

The 38-year-old had a solid 2019 season but struggled mightily in 2020 and did not play last year.

He is a veteran of 15 big-league seasons split between the Marlins, Tigers Braves and Nats.