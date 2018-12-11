Atkins had 'very productive' first day of winter meetings

New York City Blockbuster?

There could be a three-team blockbuster trade in the works which would involve both New York City teams.

According to multiple reports, the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Miami Marlins have had discussions on a potential three-way trade that could send Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the Yankees, and Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto to the Mets.

There have been discussions, a source confirms, on a potential 3-way trade between the Mets, Yankees and Marlins that would bring J.T. Realmuto to Flushing and could send Noah Syndergaard to the Bronx. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) December 11, 2018

As Fancred’s Jon Heyman points out, this trade would signal a switch in the Mets’ thinking by dealing a star to their crosstown rival.

This explains how the yankees are one of seven teams most involved in Realmuto talks. As suggested, they’d be conduit. Syndergaard-Realmuto would be quite a blockbuster, and quite a switch in mets thinking if they were to agree to a deal where a star of theirs goes crosstown. https://t.co/XzR2x200be — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2018

The 26-year-old Syndergaard started 25 games for the Mets last season, finishing with a 3.03 earned run average and 155 strikeouts in 154.1 innings. Syndergaard is under team control until the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old Realmuto finished last season with a .340 on-base percentage, .484 slugging percentage, 21 home runs, and 74 RBIs. Realmuto led all qualifying catchers in slugging percentage and finished second in OBP.

Realmuto is under team control until the 2021 season.

It wasn’t immediately clear who the Yankees would be giving up and who the Marlins would be getting in any potential trade.

Shopping Roark

Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan is reporting the Washington Nationals have engaged in trade talks surrounding starter Tanner Roark.

Sources: The Washington Nationals have engaged in multiple discussions to trade starter Tanner Roark, who is a year out from free agency and could make upward of $10M in arbitration. The Nationals continue to look at free agent pitchers to supplement their rotation. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2018

Roark is arbitration-eligible this off-season before becoming a free agent ahead of the 2020 season.

The 32-year-old started 30 games for the Nationals last season, finishing with a 4.34 earned run average and 146 strikeouts in 180.1 innings.