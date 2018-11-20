Phillips: 'If Paxton stays healthy, the Yankees get an ace'

Indians' Gomes drawing interest

The market for Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes appears to be taking shape.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Gomes is drawing "significant interest" on the trade market.

Given his production (.762 OPS in 112 games last season) and team-friendly contract, it's no surprise Gomes is stimulating interest at a position that's been traditionally hard to find production at. He's owed just $7 million next season with a $9 million club option for 2020.

Multiple reports from throughout the off-season suggest the Indians could be candidates to shed payroll. Despite making the playoffs in three straight seasons, the Indians still struggle to draw, sitting 21st in attendance (24,083) according to ESPN.

Gomes began his career with the Toronto Blue Jays but has spent the last six seasons in Cleveland.

Yankees passing on Harper?

If it wasn't clear already, Monday's trade for left-hander James Paxton proved the New York Yankees are in win-now mode.

But does that make them candidates to push all their chips to the middle of the table by signing Bryce Harper to a monster deal to fill a hole at first base?

Not likely, at least not yet according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

While the Yanks have had internal discussions about inking Harper earlier in the off-season, a souce told Morosi that the pairing is "unrealistic." The Yankees are in the market for high-end position players, but Morosi notes that their biggest priority is adding another high-end starter, even on the heels of the Paxton deal.

Morosi adds that New York sees free agent shortstop Manny Machado -- who, like Harper, is expected to receive a deal north of $200 million -- as a better fit for than Harper given the injury to shortstop Didi Gregorius.

D-Backs shopping Goldschmidt?

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals are the two teams that have had the most meaningful discussions about a trade for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

While initial contact has been made, talks have not advanced yet. It was reported earlier in the month by Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports that the D-Backs were willing to listen to offers on Goldschmidt and/or starter Zack Greinke.

Few hitters have been as consistent as Goldschmidt the last several years. He's had back-to-back seasons of at least 30 home runs and a .290 batting average.

Despite his consistency and obvious productivity, he only has one year of club control remaining at $14.5 million.