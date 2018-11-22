The Major League Baseball off-season is in full swing with chatter heating up as teams start to put their winter plans in place. Follow all the latest rumours on TSN.ca.

Interest in Harvey

According to Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports, the Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds are among teams that have expressed interest in free agent right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey. The 29-year-old had a 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 111/88 K/BB ratio last season in 128 innings across 24 starts with the Reds after a poor showing early last year with the Mets.