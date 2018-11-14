Vladdy Jr. on time in Fall League, how his life has changed, getting ready for MLB

Orioles getting close to finishing GM search

Houston Astros assistant general manager Mike Elias will be the next general manager of the Baltimore Orioles barring a sudden change of heart according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named Elias as the top candidate for the job last week.

Former O's GM Dan Duquette was relieved of his duties at the end of the season. Buck Showalter was also let go as manager.

If he does get the job after all, Elias will have his work cut out for him. Not only did the Orioles lose a franchise-record 115 games, but they have one of the thinest farm systems in baseball.