The Major League Baseball off-season is in full swing with chatter heating up as teams start to put their winter plans in place. Follow all the latest rumours on TSN.ca.

Splash The Pot

Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton tells Bob Nightengale of USA Today that his team plans to spend a lot money this offseason.

Philadelphia #Phillies owner John Middleton: We will spend big bucks in free agency, 'maybe even be a little bit stupid about it' https://t.co/79fL2ePlmR — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 16, 2018

“We’re going into this expecting to spend money,’’ Middleton told USA TODAY Sports. “And maybe even be a little bit stupid about it.’’

Nightengale reports that the Phillies have $68.9 million on their books currently and have had their eye on this offseason for years.

Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Patrick Corbin, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel could all be in play for the Phillies.

"(General manager Matt Klentak) is going to be a busy boy this winter,’’ Middleton said.

Realmuto deal?

The Miami Marlins and Houston Astros have remained in contact regarding a trade for catcher J.T. Realmuto, according to a report by J.P. Morosi of MLB.com.

Source: In trade talks, #Marlins continue to insist on Kyle Tucker or Forrest Whitley being part of any successful #Astros offer for J.T. Realmuto. My latest story on Hot Stove developments: https://t.co/844AJGINqf @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 16, 2018

The Marlins are interested in acquiring outfielder Kyle Tucker or pitcher Forrest Whitley, the top two prospects in the Astros' system.

Realmuto had a carrer year offensively in 2018, appearing in 125 games and hitting 21 home runs and collecting 74 RBIs. He was selected to his first All-Star game and awarded his first Silver Slugger.

Greinke on the block

The Arizona Diamondbacks are shopping Zack Greinke according to a report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The #Dbacks aren't bothering to hide it, they are extensively shopping Greinke, who had fabulous season once again, but realize they will have to pay portion of the remaining $104.5 million remaining in his contract. Be interesting if they packaged Greinke and Goldschmidt. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 16, 2018

The Diamonbacks could have to pay some of the remaining $104.5 of his contract.

Greinke posted a 15-11 record last season with a 3.21 ERA in 207.2 innings. He has spent the last three season with the Diamondbacks and has also appeard for the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers over his 15 year MLB career.