The Major League Baseball off-season is in full swing with chatter heating up as teams start to put their winter plans in place. Follow all the latest rumours on TSN.ca.

Pollock looking for Cain-type deal?

Free agent outfielder A.J. Pollock is looking for a Lorenzo Cain-type deal this off-season according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Cain received a five-year, $80 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers last winter and it's believed Pollock is looking for a similar payday in early talks with potential suitors.

Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Philadelphia Phillies have shown interest in the 30-year-old outfielder.

Injuries have been a theme for Pollock during his seven-year career as he's played in 150 or more games just once (2015).

Last season, he appeared in 113 contests and hit a career-high 21 home runs to go along with an OPS of .800.

Five teams express interest in Diaz

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly shopping second baseman Robinson Cano, but they might consider adding closer Edwin Diaz to a potential deal in order to stimulate more interest, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves have all expressed interest in last year's saves leader.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the M's would need to be "blown away" to part with the 24-year-old.

Sherman notes there could be a good chance Diaz gets moved because superstar closers have less value on non-contending teams (which the Mariners are at risk of becoming if they continue to trade notable players) and to avoid a reduction in Diaz's value if he has a down season. Diaz is coming off a 2018 campaign where he posted 57 saves and an earned run average of 1.96.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto is no stranger to trades, having already dealt catcher Mike Zunino and left-hander James Paxton earlier this off-season.

As rumours continue to swirl around Cano, it's possible they could pick up on Diaz, too.

Astros eyeing Eovaldi

The Houston Astros are showing interest in free agent starter Nathan Eovaldi according to Jon Morosi.

Starters Charlie Morton and Dallas Keuchel are both free agents this off-season, so if the 2017 world champions lose one (or both), they could turn to the Eovaldi, who helped his value immensely during the postseason.

in 21 regular season starts, he went 6-7 with an ERA of 3.81 and a WHIP of 1.12.

Gonzalez back to the NL East?

The New York Mets are considering adding left-hander Gio Gonzalez if they decide to part with Noah Syndergaard in a trade this winter according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Puma notes Gonzalez owns a 1.75 career ERA at Citi Field during his career.

After spending seven seasons in the National League East with the Washington Nationals, Gonzalez was dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers just prior to the postseason roster deadline in August.