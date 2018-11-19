Vladdy Jr. on time in Fall League, how his life has changed, getting ready for MLB

The Major League Baseball off-season is in full swing with chatter heating up as teams start to put their winter plans in place. Follow all the latest rumours on TSN.ca.

Red Sox to let Kimbrel walk?

Craig Kimbrel might have a new home next season.

According to Ian Browne of MLB.com, the free agent closer might not be back with the Boston Red Sox.

"I get the sense that Kimbrel is not coming back. I think he'd like to come back, but I just don't know if they're going to be able to make that money work," Browne said.

Browne notes that the BoSox already have the highest payroll in baseball and AL MVP Mookie Betts, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. are all due for raises in arbitration this off-season.

Kimbrel has had three All-Star seasons since arriving in Boston prior to the start of the 2016 season in a deal with the San Diego Padres, combining for 108 saves and a 2.44 earned run average as a member of the Red Sox. Prior to his time in San Diego, he spent five years in Atlanta with the Braves.

Astros make offer to Morton

The Houston Astros have made a contract offer to starter Charlie Morton according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Nightengale reports that the 'Stros would love the keep the 35-year-old right-hander and have made an initial offer of one year and an option for him to stay.

Morton has dazzled in two years with the Astros and had the best year of his career last season. He went 15-3 with a career-best 3.13 ERA in 167.0 innings.

Astros starter Dallas Keuchel is also a free agent.

Minor drawing interest?

The Texas Rangers are receiving trade interest in starter Mike Minor according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

While trading Minor would further deplete an already thin starting rotation for the Rangers, he is owed just under $10 million a season for each of the next two years and could be seen as an attractive mid-rotation starter for a team in contention.

Minor had respectable numbers last season, pitching to a record of 12-8 with an ERA of 4.18 over 157.0 innings. His best season came in 2013 with the Braves when he posted an ERA of 3.21 in 204.2 innings.