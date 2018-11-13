Vladdy Jr. on time in Fall League, how his life has changed, getting ready for MLB

ChiSox shopping Garcia?

The Chicago White Sox are actively trying to find a deal for outfielder Avisail Garcia according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com

Feinsand adds that a source tells him they could potentially non-tender the 27-year-old if they aren't able to find a deal.

After an incredible season in 2017, Garcia came crashing down to earth last year. His batting average went from .330 to .236 and his OPS fell from .885 to .719, however he did hit a career-high 19 home runs in just 93 games.

Phillies looking to deal Santana

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies are "shopping the hell" out of first baseman Carlos Santana in order to move Rhys Hoskins to first base.

The Phils signed Santana to a three-year, $60 million deal last off-season.

While he did his 24 home runs, Santana is coming off a 2018 season in which he batted .229/.352/.414 in 161 games.

Philadelphia has also been connected to both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado in free agency, although it's unclear if they've made an offer to either free agent. Moving some -- or all -- of Santana's salary would theoretically give them more money to spend in the free agent market.

No Bryant trade after all?

Last week, ESPN reported that the Chicago Cubs could be open to moving third baseman Kris Bryant as part of a roster shakeup this off-season.

Or maybe not. According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, the Cubs are not shopping Bryant and have no intention to trade him.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein issued denials of a potential Bryant trade to both the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune. He also signaled that the club will continue to build around the 2016 National League MVP.

Bryant struggled for his standards in an injury-riddled season, landing on the disabled list twice with left shoulder trouble while hitting a career-low .272. ESPN reported last week that multiple attempts to reach a long-term extension with the third baseman have been unsuccessful. The earliest he can become a free agent is 2022.

Astros interested in Castellanos?

Ken Rosenthal reported over the weekend that the Houston Astros tried to acquire Bryce Harper at last season's trade deadline, they also made an offer for Detroit Tigers outfielder Nick Castellanos according to Anthony French of the Detroit Free Press.

French notes that he could be a fit for the Astros this off-season. At just 26 years old, the Tigers may not be ready to move him just yet, but he is entering his final season of club control before hitting free agency.

According to French, the two sides have not talked about an extension which could mean that it's becoming increasingly likely that Castellanos is traded this winter. General manager Al Avila said at the GM meetings in California last week there hasn't been much in the way of trade talk.

He had the best season of his career last year, hitting .298 with 23 home runs and an OPS of .854.