The Players Alliance, made up of more than 100 current and former Black MLB players, announced they will donate their salaries from Thursday and Friday's games to the organization to "combat racial inequality and aid the Black families and communities deeply affected in the wake of recent events."

Friday will mark Jackie Robinson Day around MLB, a date usually scheduled for April in a regular 162-game schedule but was moved due to COVID-19. Three games were postponed on Wednesday and an additional seven were postponed on Thursday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin last Sunday.

"The color of our skin is the uniform we wear every day. We cannot change that," a statement from The Players Alliance read. "What we can change is the pain and injustice the Black community has suffered for far too long. We are determined to use our platform to speak out, and encourage our teammates and fans to help make our voices even louder.

"...We cannot stand idly by and wait for change -- in our game or in our country. We encourage our allies and fans to join us in taking action. With your support, we can and will rewrite our story, creating a more equal world we can all live in together."

Former New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson serves as president of the association.

