4h ago
MLB to close clubhouses to media over coronavirus threat
Major League Baseball will join the NBA and NHL in closing team clubhouses to media over fear of the coronavirus spreading. The policy, which will allow only players and essential personnel, will take effect on Tuesday with MLB reiterating it is only a temporary ban.
TSN.ca Staff
The policy, which will allow only players and essential personnel, will take effect on Tuesday with MLB reiterating it is only a temporary ban.
The announcement comes the same day that Japan's professional league announced the postponement of the start of the season.
Earlier in the day, Major League Baseball issued a statement, "We are undertaking many precautions currently. For example, we are asking anyone - including media - who has visited a high-risk area, as defined by the CDC, within the last 14 days not to visit our facilities."
The statement added, "We are also discussing additional measures internally and with other Leagues. At this time, we have not made changes to our media access procedures, and we will advise if we determine to take such steps."
The NBA is expected to have a conference call with team owners/governors for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the escalating coronavirus crisis and next steps for teams, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The NHL plans to close dressing room access to the media, on recommendation of Centers and Disease Control in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, according to TSN senior hockey reporter Frank Seravalli.
The 2020 MLB season is scheduled to start on March 26, with all 30 teams in action including the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Boston Red Sox.