Major League Baseball will join the NBA and NHL in closing team clubhouses to media over fear of the coronavirus spreading.

The #MLB games will go in spring training, but clubhouses will be temporarily closed to the media and outsiders with the potential spread of the coronavirus. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 9, 2020

MLB reiterates that this will be a temporary ban, saying "only players and essential personnel'' will be permitted in #MLB clubhouses beginning Tuesday. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 9, 2020

The policy, which will allow only players and essential personnel, will take effect on Tuesday with MLB reiterating it is only a temporary ban.

The announcement comes the same day that Japan's professional league announced the postponement of the start of the season.

Earlier in the day, Major League Baseball issued a statement, "We are undertaking many precautions currently. For example, we are asking anyone - including media - who has visited a high-risk area, as defined by the CDC, within the last 14 days not to visit our facilities."

The statement added, "We are also discussing additional measures internally and with other Leagues. At this time, we have not made changes to our media access procedures, and we will advise if we determine to take such steps."

Major League Baseball has issued the following statement regarding the impact of coronavirus on MLB. pic.twitter.com/Ke9POWq0rU — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) March 9, 2020

The NBA is expected to have a conference call with team owners/governors for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the escalating coronavirus crisis and next steps for teams, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: The NBA has set a conference call with team owners/governors for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the escalating coronavirus crisis and next steps for teams, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 9, 2020

The NHL plans to close dressing room access to the media, on recommendation of Centers and Disease Control in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, according to TSN senior hockey reporter Frank Seravalli.

Starting today, #NHL plans to close dressing room access to media, on recommendation of Centers for Disease Control in effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. NBA, MLB and MLS are expected to follow. Media availabilities will now be conducted in formal press conference areas. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2020

The 2020 MLB season is scheduled to start on March 26, with all 30 teams in action including the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Boston Red Sox.