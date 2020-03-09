Major League Baseball will hold a conference call at 5pm et Monday afternoon with all the 30 owners to discuss where matters stands with the coronavirus, according to MLB Network's Joel Sherman.

Sherman adds that the plan for Major League Baseball at the moment is to begin the season on time and with fans in the stands for Opening Day.

The report comes the same day that Japan's professional league announced the postponement of the start of the season.

Earlier in the day, Major League Baseball issued a statement, "We are undertaking many precautions currently. For example, we are asking anyone - including media - who has visited a high-risk area, as defined by the CDC, within the last 14 days not to visit our facilities."

The statement added, "We are also discussing additional measures internally and with other Leagues. At this time, we have not made changes to our media access procedures, and we will advise if we determine to take such steps."

The NBA is expected to have a conference call with team owners/governors for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the escalating coronavirus crisis and next steps for teams, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NHL plans to close dressing room access to the media, on recommendation of Centers and Disease Control in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, according to TSN senior hockey reporter Frank Seravalli.

Starting today, #NHL plans to close dressing room access to media, on recommendation of Centers for Disease Control in effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. NBA, MLB and MLS are expected to follow. Media availabilities will now be conducted in formal press conference areas. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2020

The 2020 MLB season is scheduled to start on March 26, with all 30 teams in action including the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Boston Red Sox.